agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 1,352,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,861,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get agilon health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGL

agilon health Trading Up 8.9 %

Insider Activity at agilon health

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in agilon health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in agilon health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.