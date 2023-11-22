Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $327.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $276.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

