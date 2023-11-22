Air Transport Services Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report issued on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATSG. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

ATSG stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, President Michael L. Berger purchased 2,385 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,891.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,606,000 after acquiring an additional 248,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,716,000 after buying an additional 190,746 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 492,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

