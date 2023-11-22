Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 7.6%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 277,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 982,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

The company has a market cap of $895.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,086,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,728 shares of company stock worth $3,610,819. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,065,000 after buying an additional 537,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,113,000 after buying an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,383,000 after buying an additional 222,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,596,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

