Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

AGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,383,000 after buying an additional 3,542,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after buying an additional 579,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 888,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,770,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.