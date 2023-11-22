Algebris UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 0.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.30. 166,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $160.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

