Algebris UK Ltd Decreases Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Algebris UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital Management accounts for approximately 2.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 1.06% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sculptor Capital Management

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Rithm Capital Corp. acquired 29,664,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $376,743,302.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

Sculptor Capital Management stock remained flat at $12.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.48 million during the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 4.41%.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

