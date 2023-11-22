Algebris UK Ltd Invests $449,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010,717. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.