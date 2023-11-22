Algebris UK Ltd Purchases 307 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sempra makes up 0.3% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,085,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,705,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,401,000 after purchasing an additional 375,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after buying an additional 836,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $72.95. 674,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $84.13.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

