Algebris UK Ltd Sells 100,321 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Algebris UK Ltd cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,321 shares during the quarter. Unum Group makes up about 6.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 140,523 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 977,334 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

