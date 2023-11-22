Algebris UK Ltd Sells 43,452 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Algebris UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,452 shares during the quarter. Comerica comprises about 1.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.05% of Comerica worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. 297,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

