Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alimera Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 579,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,835,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,071,172.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

