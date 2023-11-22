Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Alphabet worth $11,846,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $140.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,796,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

