ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 85,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 526,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $455.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 671.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

