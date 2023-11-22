American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.