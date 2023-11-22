American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average of $182.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.