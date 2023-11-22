Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,794,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.46.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

