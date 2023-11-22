Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.77. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.