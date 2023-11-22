Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $210.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.56.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $183.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.77. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $981,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

