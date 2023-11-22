Analysts Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Target Price at $32.19

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.19.

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $163,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,864 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 296,015 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORT stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

