Analysts Set Expectations for Dollarama Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report released on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,201.73% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$97.54.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$98.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$89.44. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$74.36 and a 52 week high of C$100.40. The stock has a market cap of C$27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

