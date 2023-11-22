Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Target Price at $52.73

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,443,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,608,400. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

