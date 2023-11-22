Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) PT at $422.14

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.14.

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,695 shares of company stock worth $3,582,859. Insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,682,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $363.12 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $250.90 and a 12-month high of $457.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.22 and a 200-day moving average of $374.60.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

