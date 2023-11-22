Analysts Set Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT at C$10.64

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.95. The firm has a market cap of C$513.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

