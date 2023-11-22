Ankr (ANKR) One Day Volume Hits $31.02 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $241.77 million and approximately $31.02 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02378836 USD and is down -8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $33,761,584.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

