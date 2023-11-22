Ankr (ANKR) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $240.51 million and $34.82 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,557.74 or 1.00160563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011636 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000779 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02378836 USD and is down -8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $33,761,584.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.