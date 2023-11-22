Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Sold by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,195 shares during the quarter. Anterix comprises about 1.8% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Anterix worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after buying an additional 305,576 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC grew its position in Anterix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,719,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 210,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 145,155 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 130.6% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 198,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 15,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,944. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $584.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

