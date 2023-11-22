Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $47.20 and last traded at $47.55. 370,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,690,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

Specifically, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,057,718.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $16,658,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,164 shares of company stock worth $9,241,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $820,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.