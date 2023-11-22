Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,163,881 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,777,289 shares.The stock last traded at $14.19 and had previously closed at $12.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,691.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $7,241,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 304,978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2,496.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 619.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,738 shares in the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

