Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

APVO stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

