Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 460,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,524. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $98.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

