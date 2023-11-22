Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.77. 473,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

