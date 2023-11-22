argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of argenx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in argenx by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after acquiring an additional 193,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in argenx by 4,901.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 129,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 128,759 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.25.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $491.95 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.08.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

