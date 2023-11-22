Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 455.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of Arqit Quantum stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Arqit Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the first quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

