Artal Group S.A. Sells 20,733 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Artal Group S.A. reduced its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,733 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,235,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 633,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 496,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,490,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 147,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,105. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

