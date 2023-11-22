Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) PT Lowered to $2.50 at B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 146,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,147. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $78.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 48.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

