Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 2,698,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,581,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUPH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,594 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

