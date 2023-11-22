Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.26.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $217.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.38. Autodesk has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

