Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $235.00. The stock had previously closed at $217.67, but opened at $201.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Autodesk shares last traded at $203.75, with a volume of 1,157,557 shares traded.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.35.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.