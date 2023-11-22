Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $235.00. The stock had previously closed at $217.67, but opened at $201.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Autodesk shares last traded at $203.75, with a volume of 1,157,557 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.35.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

