AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,676.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,561.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,521.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.