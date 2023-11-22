AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of AutoZone worth $121,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,670.90. 4,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,413. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,561.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,521.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

