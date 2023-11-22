AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,676.09 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,561.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2,521.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.