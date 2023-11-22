B. Riley Boosts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $101.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at B. Riley from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

DY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.38. 160,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,925. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $115.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

