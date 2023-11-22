B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Down 7.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $22.17. 175,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 463,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.00%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.86%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $223,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1,172.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 569,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 148.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

