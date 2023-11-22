B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 1,676,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,471,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,567,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,029,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

