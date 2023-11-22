Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded at Nomura

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

BIDU opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.54. Baidu has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $160.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 12,844.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after acquiring an additional 947,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Baidu by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after acquiring an additional 556,891 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $65,683,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

