Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.59

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.59 and last traded at $111.34, with a volume of 14335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $724.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,543.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

