Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BLCO opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

