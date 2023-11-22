Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,000,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 969,407 shares.The stock last traded at $29.95 and had previously closed at $27.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAM. SVB Leerink cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,253,000 after purchasing an additional 401,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,780,000 after buying an additional 1,060,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,401,000 after buying an additional 1,121,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,317,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,867,000 after buying an additional 223,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

