Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.60% of Bel Fuse worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth $4,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth $3,731,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 153.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 77,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,624 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $694.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. Analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BELFB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bel Fuse

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.